Orange County Sheriff's Deputy John Badeaux is hospitalized with COVID-19, unable to eat on his own. He is being fed with a tube and IV and starting kidney dialysis.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Friends and colleagues of an Orange County Sheriff's Deputy asked for prayer for him since he became ill with coronavirus.

Deputy John Badeaux is battling COVID-19 in a hospital and unable to eat on his own, friends told 12News.

He is being fed with a tube and IV treatments and is starting kidney dialysis, friends said.

Deputy Badeaux's family and friends would appreciate the community's thoughts and prayers for his strong recovery, friends said.

St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orange held a prayer vigil with COVID-19 precautions for Deputy Badeaux Monday night, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Place 2 Benjamin Collins, Sr. said in a Facebook post.

