HOUSTON — Scott Filip describes his athletic ability as a “God-given gift.”

Like many professional athletes, the 25-year old Houston decathlete and Rice University grad sacrificed a lot to achieve his current success and to get closer to his Olympic dream.

“I want to make my family proud,” Filip said. “I do a series of 10 track and field events ranging from running, jumping and throwing. The reason why we do 10 events is to kind of get ourselves as the encompassing all-around athlete. Typically, the Olympic champion in the decathlon is crowned as the world's greatest athlete.”

Filip said he started his track and field career when he was really young. The more he trained, the more successful he became.

“I qualified for the Olympic trials in 2016 and I didn't even know that was a possibility,” he said. “I've spent four years trying to hone my craft.”

Filip has been training for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The Games may now be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to USA Today.

“Being able to say that I'm an Olympian is something that lasts a lifetime,” Filip said. “I think I have as good a shot as anybody out there competing.”

The possible postponement means some athletes could be too old to compete and might be forced to retire, missing the Games entirely.

Others, like Filip, have a chance to continue perfecting their skills.

“Also, for example, some people might be injured this season and need to use it for recovery purposes,” Filip said. “So, it's just another year to continue to do what I've been doing for the last, you know, 10 years. We're just going to adapt and kind of listen to official sources and make whatever changes need to be made to be able to put ourselves in the best position to succeed and to succeed and achieve our dreams.”

USA Today also reports the games will likely be held next year. More information is expected in the coming weeks.

Click here to read more about the situation.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Survey: 7 in 10 US Olympic hopefuls favor postponement

RELATED: Longest-serving IOC member says Tokyo Olympics will be postponed

RELATED: Canada says no athletes at Tokyo Olympics if no postponement; Australia says prepare for 2021

RELATED: USA Track and Field joins call to postpone Tokyo Olympics