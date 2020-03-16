Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued an order to indefinitely close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Additionally, DeWine has changed the restriction on mass gatherings from 100 people to 50 people. He has also recommended that the state delay in-person voting for Tuesday's Ohio Primary until June 2 and will file a lawsuit in an effort to make it happen.

As of Monday, 50 positive cases of the coronavirus have been found in Ohio, 14 of which have required hospitalization. The age range of the patients is from 14-86.

DeWine's latest order comes one day after he ordered that bars and restaurants across the country limit their services to takeout only. Last week, he issued an order against mass gatherings of more than 100 people -- a restriction that has since extended to more than 50 people and closed K-12 schools across the state for at least three weeks beginning on Monday.

