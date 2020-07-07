Officials investigating reported COVID-19 outbreak at east Harris Co. nursing facility

HCPH’s initial investigation began on June 10 after the facility reported 12 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and one resident died.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Public health officials are investigating a reported COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing facility in east Harris County.

Harris County Public Health and Texas Health and Human Services are looking into the reported outbreak at Jacinto Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

HCPH’s initial investigation began on June 10 after the facility reported 12 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and one resident died.

To date, there have been four deaths at the nursing center with medical records pending review to determine if COVID-19 related. Based on HCPH’s records, 57 residents and staff members are actively being monitored for COVID-19.

HCPH issued public health control orders to Jacinto Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on July 3 to ensure compliance with infection control and prevention.