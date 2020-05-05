A rally in support of Big Daddy Zane's Bar spurred the response of the Odessa SWAT team.

ODESSA, Texas — Get Texas reopened – that's the demand from people across West Texas Monday.

Businesses mandated to remain closed, are now open. That includes the Big Daddy Zane's Bar in West Odessa.

A rally in support of the business spurred the response of the Odessa SWAT team.

“We’re here to inspire the American people to stand up. Every single one of my buddies just got arrested for doing nothing wrong, all of our rifles were slinged,” Phillip Archibald with Open Texas said.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirms eight people were arrested at the rally this afternoon, six for felony unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises.

People as far away as Dallas drove in to support the reopening of small businesses in West Texas. They say by keeping business closed, the state is infringing on the rights of business owners.

“We’re here to put ourselves in front of the American people and say, ‘we have your back.’ If you can’t eat, if you can’t pay your bills and you want to open your small business back up, we’re here to support you,” Archibald said.