Obama sends 'best wishes' to president, first lady after COVID-19 diagnoses

The former president hopes for a quick recovery for Trump and his wife Melania, saying even in 'big political battles' it’s important to remember 'we're all human.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former President Barack Obama is extending his “best wishes” to President Donald Trump following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Obama said Friday that even during “big political battles” it’s important to remember that “we’re all Americans, and we’re all human beings.”

He spoke during a virtual fundraiser with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Obama says he and his wife, Michelle Obama, hope for a speedy recovery for Trump and first lady Melania Trump and anyone who has been affected by coronavirus around the country. Harris says she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, share their “deepest prayers” for the Trumps.

“Let it be a reminder to all of us that we must remain vigilant and take care of ourselves and take care of each other,” she said.

Their comments came amid news that Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a “few days” on the advice of his doctors.