HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Another person has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, Harris County Public Health officials announced on Sunday.

Officials said the most recent presumptive positive test was performed on a woman who is associated with a group of people who traveled to Egypt last month.

The woman is between 60 and 70 years old and is from northwest Harris County.

The test will be processed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation.

Health officials said the"immediate risk to Harris County remains low as cases in Harris County are all travel-related and there is no evidence of community spread at this time.

The woman is being quarantined and is being continuously monitored by HCPH.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Rice University cancels classes due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Sen. Ted Cruz chooses to self-quarantine after coming in contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus

RELATED: This interactive map shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world