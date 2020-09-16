The cancellation comes due to ongoing concerns and uncertainty about the coronavirus.

HOUSTON — It's the heartbreaking news we've all been anticipating for a beloved Houston holiday tradition: there will not be an in-person Nutcracker Market this year, the Houston Ballet confirms.

The announcement comes due to concerns about the coronavirus and two months after the ballet announced it also would not have its annual Nutcracker show.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from July 2020 when the Nutcracker show was also canceled

There will be a virtual market this year, however. Details will be announced soon.

Wednesday morning's announcement from Houston Ballet:

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has made the difficult decision to cancel this November’s in-person event at NRG due to ongoing concerns and restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nutcracker Market, however, will go on as a virtual, month-long event.

Full details on the cancellation, as well as the 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market, are included in the press release below. Instructions for obtaining access to the Virtual Market will be announced via www.NutcrackerMarket.com and on Nutcracker Market’s social media channels in the next few weeks.