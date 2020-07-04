HOUSTON — One of the nurses on the frontline of the war on COVID-19 has died after contracting the virus.

The unidentified registered nurse died from complications from the coronavirus, according to The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center where she worked.

"She dedicated her life to helping and treating others and has been serving Veterans at our VA since 2013," the hospital said in a statement. "She has been an integral part of our medical center and was best-known at our Houston VA for her positive attitude and big smile."

This is believed to be the first COVID-19-related death of a healthcare worker in the Houston area.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and those close to her," the hospital said.

Please continue to keep all of our healthcare heroes in your prayers.

