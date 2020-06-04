HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed Monday the county, with monetary assistance from the federal government, is building a medical shelter at NRG Center as the cleanup continues from the shortened rodeo season.

The medical shelter will only be used as a "last resort," said Judge Hidalgo at a morning press conference.

She said the public may notice extra trucks at the complex as work gets underway. "We hope we don't get to a point where we would need to use it," said Hidalgo. She noted the City of Houston and Harris County now have more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases, and there are more than 2,000 across the Houston region.

The judge also provided an update on the county jail situation, saying three inmates were positive and three dozen were experiencing symptoms.

"Going to spread like wildfire if we don’t do something quickly to reduce the population in the jail. Very, very impatient and concerned on the time we are wasting on the jail. Sure hope everyone is working in concert to help the jail situation."

