HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Run, cut, repeat.

It’s the way business is still being conducted on a field in northwest Harris County, where future NFL players continue to get up to speed for what’s next in their careers.

“No matter what’s going on the world, I don’t feel like it can stop me at this point,” former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, of Richmond, said.

Lamb is likely going to be a first-round pick in next month's draft.

Lamb is working on his footwork while keeping himself a reasonable distance away from Quartney Davis, an ex-Texas A&M wideout from Langham Creek, who then does the same drill.

What’s different for prospects this year?

NFL teams, for safety reasons, are now only communicating with players via telephone or video conference calls. There are no face-to-face meetings and some players have had their pro days canceled.

"It’s not really a hassle for me, because (the process) is never something I’ve had to go through,” Davis said. “So, it’s just all new.”

It’s also why they lean on an expert like trainer Rischad Whitfield, also known as the "Footwork King." Tutoring so many pros, he knows what it takes.

“I’ve told them guys they have to stay ready,” Whitfield said. “You know, they don’t have access to gyms right now, due to everything, so I just try to keep everything light out here. We just keep it football-oriented; work on everything that’s going to help them once the season starts.”

Whitfield stresses changing direction quickly and efficiently, so the opponent can’t keep up.

In other words, separation is key –- and not just during times like these.

“It’s a split-section decision during a play to get open,” Lamb said. ”Being that technician on the field, it gives you that edge.”

Lamb is disappointed he’ll not be attending the draft in Las Vegas. The event has been canceled.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Reports: Tom Brady expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RELATED: Reports: Texans trade star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals

RELATED: 2020 NFL Draft closed to public; will still be televised