CBS News looks at the pandemic's effect on women

Norah O'Donnell looks at women and the financial, emotional and health toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking.

HOUSTON — "CBS Evening News" Anchor and Managing Editor Norah O'Donnell joined KHOU, Channel 11 Wednesday to discuss a new series airing this week on the flagship CBS News broadcast that explores the unique impact COVID-19 is having on women. She also discussed her upcoming interview with President Joe Biden which will air this week and on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LV on CBS.

O'Donnell said the "CBS Evening News" launched the new series "Women & the Pandemic" because women are more likely to bear the brunt of the economic and societal consequences of the pandemic. She and the team of CBS News correspondents set out to answer important questions that viewers have been asking such as: Is the vaccine safe for pregnant women? Why is there false information about fertility and the coronavirus vaccine?

“A number of working mothers say they want to drop out of the workforce because of concerns of all the burdens they’re sharing at home,” said O’Donnell. “Because of that, we wanted to look at the economic toll women are facing. We also wanted to look at the health toll.”

Mireya Villarreal kicked off the series Monday with a look at the safety of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy. Adriana Diaz reported on women and the workforce during the pandemic. Tonight, Nikki Battiste reports on the myth about the vaccine for women considering having a family. Battiste will zero in on false claims that the coronavirus vaccine will make women infertile and interview a New Orleans fertility doctor who tells us there is no evidence the vaccine causes infertility. He says women concerned about future fertility shouldn’t be – the data shows the vaccine is very safe. Thursday's report will feature O'Donnell exploring the economic impact on women and the need for programs specifically designed to help them recover financially.

“The pandemic has taken a devastating toll on women,” O’Donnell said when the series was announced. “Women are leaving the workforce in greater numbers than men and shouldering a heavier burden at home."

O'Donnell, who is the most watched woman on TV news in America, will interview President Joe Biden at the White House for his first network TV sit-down since taking office. The first portion of the interview will air Friday on the "CBS Evening News" with more airing Sunday on "Face the Nation" and in the 3:00 PM, Houston time hour ahead of Super Bowl LV on CBS.

The "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" is the only network evening news broadcast based in the nation's capital and is continuing to expand its audience year-over-year and season-to-date. Nearly halfway through the season, the broadcast is up in viewers and in the key adults 25-54 demographic.