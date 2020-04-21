No rent or mortgage for a year: A closer look at lawmaker's COVID-19 proposal

Under Rep. Ilhan Omar's plan all Americans would be eligible to have rent and mortgage payments cancelled through next April regardless of income level.

HOUSTON — The longer the COVID-19 pandemic goes, more and more families will find it harder and harder to pay their rent or mortgage. A third of Americans did not pay rent in April.

It's why Minnesota Rep. Rep. Ilhan Omar is sponsoring the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act. The new proposal says as long as the COVID-19 crisis continues Americans simply don't have to pay their rent or mortgage.

$0. Nothing.

Also, no debt would be accumulated. And there would be no negative impact on your credit rating or renter's history.

Rent and mortgage payments would be forgiven retroactive to March 13, 2020, and it would last for a year. If you already paid April's rent, you'd be refunded that money.

And there's no real restrictions.

All Americans would be eligible to have their rent and mortgage payments cancelled, no matter what your income level is.

If you owe a mortgage and separately rent a place, you can only receive rent relief or mortgage relief. It's up to you.

The bill calls for a relief fund to be set up through the Department of Housing and Urban Development where the government would reimburse landlords and lenders for their lost rent and mortgage payments. And if lenders and landlords take action against property owners and tenants, they could be fined between $5,000 and $50,000.

Right now there's no real price tag yet on what all this would cost. The bill supported by eight Democrats in the House. It would need to get through a Republican-controlled Senate and then be signed by the President to become law.

Critics say the legislation would have the opposite effect and further tank an already weakened economy.

