No mandatory mask orders for Brazoria, Galveston, Montgomery counties

Judges of Galveston, Brazoria and Montgomery counties said although Harris County is requiring face coverings in public, they will not issue such a mandate.

HOUSTON — While Harris County is set to implement a 30-day order requiring face coverings in public starting Monday, other county judges are making it clear they will not mandate residents cover their faces.

The Harris County order requires residents ages 10 and older to cover their nose and mouth when in public. It is set to begin Monday, April 27 and will last for 30 days. Residents who don’t follow the order could face a $1,000 fine.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry tweeted while covering one’s face in public is recommended by national and local authorities, he will not mandate face coverings, as he believes it is “unconstitutional to do so.”

“Just as critical as getting our economy back up and running, it is important that elected officials uphold their oaths to defend the Constitution and ensure individual freedoms remain intact during and after this pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough also said he will not mandate face coverings in public.

“I do not find a statutory or legal basis that would allow me or anyone else in government to issue an order requiring citizens to wear a mask In public, especially under the fear of making it a criminal offense if they don’t,” he said in a video statement.

I will not be issuing an order mandating the wearing of mask In public places. This is my statement on the issue. Posted by Mark Keough County Judge on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Judge Keough encouraged residents to respect each other whether they choose to wear a mask and continue practicing social distancing.

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta also said he will not mandate residents to wear masks in public unless the county health authority strongly recommends it. However, Judge Sebesta highly encourages everyone to wear a mask when out in public.

