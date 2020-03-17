HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The city of Houston and Harris County Public Health are working to set up COVID-19 testing sites.

There's not been an announcement where they'll be or when they will open. The city and county are still working to finalize all details.

Though there were reports earlier of locations and a date for a soft launch sent out by a Houston city council member, but the Harris County Health Department says it's not been finalized and will not open on March 18. They urge people not to show up as it could put others at risk and cause delays to the healthcare workers trying to open the sites.

Anyone who has symptoms should contact their healthcare professional. Harris County residents without access to healthcare can call the triage line for COVID-19-related questions at 713-634-1110 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Two private labs -- Quest Labs and Lap Corp, are also testing for the coronavirus. Testing at those labs costs $150 and can be paid out of pocket or through insurance.

My Family Doctor is also providing drive-through testing at its clinic in southwest Houston. Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing should be free for people with insurance and is $150 for people without insurance. The clinic is located at 6430 Hillcroft Ave. Houston, TX 77081.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story noted the locations sent out by the Houston council member. We have removed those until they are released by the Health Department and the city of Houston.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

