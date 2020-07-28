This is considered a big win for those breweries that have restaurants attached.

HOUSTON — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued new guidance for restaurants last Friday that will allow some establishments to reopen.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from a July 13 broadcast which reported on possible job cuts at Saint Arnold due to statewide closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Houston’s Saint Arnold posted on Facebook the guidance impacts how the 51% sales measurement is calculated as it now excludes to-go and distributor sales.

In short, Saint Arnold’s restaurant stated it is allowed to open again, about two weeks after it was forced to close due to statewide orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant is again open for dine-in service in our outdoor spaces,” the brewery posted on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone who contacted the governor on our behalf. He heard you. Thank you to all of the media that covered these events as they kept evolving. Thank you Governor Abbott and the TABC for listening. Thank you to our team. You were taken on an emotional ride over the past two weeks.”

“This isn't about our wanting to stay open at all costs. We view safety as paramount and believe our Beer Garden offers one of the safest spaces in the city. If restaurants need to close, we will close without question.”

"Although the new guidance is a win for breweries with restaurants, it still does not help those that are taproom only," reported the Houston Business Journal.

Saint Arnold also posted a graphic showing how it is "serving you safely." Precautions include employees undergoing daily wellness checks, limiting the number of guests per table and of course social distancing and masks.