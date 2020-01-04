GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County has issued a new order to stay at home amid the global COVID-19 emergency.

The new order begins April 2 and is in place through April 30. The old order was set to expire on April 3.

The order that is in place through the end of the month mirrors the order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The Order from Governor Abbott is more strict on what essential services and businesses are defined as and is effective statewide. The new Galveston County Order keeps with the spirit and direction set out by the Governor,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.

All 13 mayors within Galveston County support the order, according to Henry.

Essential services and activities will still be allowed in Galveston County. Click here to see a list of essential services and activities.

The order has also forced the unprecedented closure of a popular fishing and boating launch point that also has a beach and stretches 5 miles out into Galveston Bay

The Texas City Dike will close April 3 at 5 p.m. and will reopen 8 a.m. April 6.

It's the first time the dike has been closed since Hurricane Ike in 2008 when it was closed for nearly two years due to damage from the hurricane.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

