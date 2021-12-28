New Houston COVID-19 mega testing site to open this week

The site is located at Delmar Stadium and opens Dec. 29, at 9 a.m. Appointments are required, but there are no more slots available on the first day.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department and Curative are expanding access to free COVID-19 testing with the opening of a new drive-thru mega site this week.

The site is at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Road, and opens Dec. 29, at 9 a.m. and will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's expected to administer around 1,000 tests per day.

Appointments are required at Curative.com or by calling 1-888-702-9042. The site will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

We checked for appointments on the opening day and by 12 p.m. Tuesday, there were no appointments available there.

“As Omicron cases surge in Houston and across the country, I applaud people for getting tested before traveling, gathering with loved ones or returning to work. Testing and vaccination will help slow the virus spread and save lives,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a release issued Tuesday. “The increased demand for testing has led to longer than usual lines and wait times for some. The new site will help meet the demand and expand capacity for testing.”

Houston health officials said, at full capacity, the department’s network of Curative, United Memorial Medical Center, and multi-service center sites can provide approximately 27,000 daily tests.

People can visit HoustonHealth.org or call 832-393-4220 to find nearby free health department-affiliated testing sites and schedules. Testing is also available at doctor offices, clinics, pharmacies, and other providers in Houston.

The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested.

“It’s a good idea to get tested if you recently participated in a gathering with people who do not live in your home,” said Dr. Persse. “This is especially true if it was an indoor gathering with people who were not wearing masks.”

Getting tested or vaccinated at health department-affiliated sites is free, and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.