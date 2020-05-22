New date, location announced for 2020 IRONMAN Texas triathlon

The new race date is scheduled for October 17, 2020 in Waco, Texas.

The 2020 IRONMAN Texas triathlon has a new date and location after the yearly event was canceled in April due to the coronavirus.

The new race date is scheduled for October 17, 2020 in Waco, Texas as part of a festival weekend with the 2020 Bicycle World Texas IRONMAN 70.3 Waco triathlon.

Athletes who were already registered for this event should be receiving an email in the next few days with additional details.

If you have additional questions, you can email texas@ironman.com or visit the website.

The 2020 IRONMAN Texas triathlon was originally scheduled for April 25, 2020.