SUGAR LAND, Texas — A new public coronavirus testing site will open Tuesday at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

The big difference with this new site is that everything is done here at the testing site. There's no online pre-screening or code needed.

When you get here, medical professionals will ask a series of questions about things like symptoms and recent travel to determine if a test is needed. And just to manage expectations, these tests are being prioritized for those who are showing symptoms and those who are high risk.

This is the second testing site collaboration from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and United Memorial Medical Center. Much like their smaller scaled testing site in Houston, this is drive-thru testing.

The site is open to the public.

You get here, go to the first tent and are screened to determine if your symptoms warrant you being tested. If that's the case, you will advance to the registration tent, then the testing tent.

Most results are available within 4 to 24 hours. This comes as their other site at United Memorial Medical Center Tidwell launches their 46-bed COVID-19 Annex dedicated to caring for coronavirus patients.

And UMMC is also gearing up to start their mobile COVID-19 testing efforts to reach seniors who are unable to leave their homes, due to their increased susceptibility to this virus.

Testing here starts at 10 a.m. and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekdays.

