New COVID-19 models suggest end to pandemic may be in sight, but there's a catch

Experts with the Institute for Health Metrics say Texas could experience a 'very close to normal' summer, but depends on how many people get vaccinated.

HOUSTON — The Center for Disease Control says the U.S. looks to be turning a corner in the fight against COVID-19.

"Models once projecting really grim news now offer reasons to be quite hopeful," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "We are not out of the woods yet, but we could be very close."

For more than a year, the respected Institute for Health Metrics model at the University of Washington has made bleak projections of COVID deaths and hospitalizations ahead.

At this point last year, the models were predicting a deadly Texas surge over the summer.

"Even when we were putting out bad news, we were praying to be wrong," said Dr. Ali Mokdad.

Now Dr. Mokdad and fellow researchers at IHME are hoping to be spot on. That's because their latest model both nationally and in Texas predicts a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths through the summer.

"We're expecting Texas will have a very close to normal summer," Dr. Mokdad said. "And cases will be keep declining all the way to winter. It's very good news for every state in the U.S."

If correct, Texas could see less than 10 daily COVID-19 deaths through July, even fewer in September.

"We keep looking for a moment when we can say, 'Great news! Next Tuesday at 3 p.m., the pandemic's over and we can go back to normal', and it's not going to work like that," said Dr. James McDeavitt, senior vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. McDeavitt agrees the models look promising, but they assume people continue to get vaccinated.

"There's still ways we can mess this up, and the biggest way we can mess it up is if people don't get vaccinated," Dr. McDeavitt said.

Truly getting back to normal and proving the models accurate will take everyone working together.

"I'm talking about normal when we take off our masks for good, go back to work, go back to school and life goes back to the way it was," Dr. McDeavitt said. "The only way we get there is if people get vaccinated."