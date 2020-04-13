HOUSTON — "Standing for Houston" means to stand for everyone, including those who are homeless.

So when Stan DePue, the pastor of the new church Rise Houston, wanted to find a way to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic, he knew a little soap and water would go a long way.

"What we want the heart of our church to be is serving our city. And so who needs it in this season? A lot of people," DePue said Monday from his home office.

DePue grew up in the Greater Houston Area and, with his wife and children, began work on Rise Houston a few months ago.

"We were open to anyone for about four weeks before all this started," he said.

With the temporary closure of public restrooms, DePue quickly realized there was a great need for hand-washing stations. But portable stations were rented out.

So he began buying hoses and tubes and sink basins and got to work building his own portable station.

"I’ve attached a soap dispenser and a paper towel dispenser to the sink," he said. "It’s got all they need."

Each station took DePue about three hours to build. Eight self-operating sinks are now positioned throughout Houston. The stations haven't been vandalized or stolen and volunteers make sure they're fully stocked with soap, water and paper towels.

DePue and church members will pray with anyone open to a blessing.

"I just also hope that they feel valued and thought of and that they feel like they’re seen and known, you know?" he said.

Rise Houston is partnering with Star of Hope and other organizations that help Houston's homeless population. DePue is hoping community donations will help his 'Clean Hands' program expand.

A brand new church, motivated to serve, elevated by action.

"And so we rise up. We rise up and help however we can."

