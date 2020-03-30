HOUSTON — An elementary school music teacher is holding class in her front yard.

Lisa Vosdoganes has taught music at Parker Elementary in southwest Houston for 17 years.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused her to rethink the way she teaches students, at least temporarily.

Parker Elementary, which is part of the Houston Independent School District, is closed until at least April 10.

Vosdoganes is using Facebook to live stream her weekly music sessions with students.

The live stream is called "The Parker Quarantine Flash Mob" and each week students are encouraged to dress up in a theme. It was costume day when KHOU met students outside their front doors.

"It feels different," said Gianna McDonald of playing outside instead of inside in a classroom. The third-grader misses school, "a lot."

Though kids keep their social distance from one another, the Monday morning outdoor music class connects them to a willing audience.

KHOU learned about the Parker Elementary music class through neighbors who shared the post with reporter Melissa Correa through her Nextdoor page.

"Sharing their talent and making other people happy," McDonald said about what she and her classmates are doing.

Three weeks into social distancing, "this is definitely outside of my box, you could say," said Vosdoganes.

The elementary school music class has quickly become the hottest ticket on the block.

