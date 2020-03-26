HOUSTON — Having to stay home all day can be especially hard for young kids.

That’s why some neighborhoods have organized scavenger hunts so children can play outside while maintaining proper social distance.

About a hundred homes in the Alden Bridge Community in The Woodlands have put stuffed bears in their windows so kids can go on bear hunts.

Dozens of neighbors in Southgate in Houston put pictures of safari animals in their windows.

Parul Anderson suggested the idea to her Southgate neighbors.

“We did a scavenger hunt from the sidewalk. We do it alone. It’s a lot of fun looking for the animals, but we also love seeing the other kids come by our house and finding the animals that my kids have made,” she said.

Anderson said they’re planning to pick a new theme each week.

They’ll likely do a bear hunt then an Easter egg hunt.

“It makes us feel like a community again, which is important during these times,” Anderson said.

