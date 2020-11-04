HOUSTON — With the help of the Houston Show Choir's Artistic Director, Jen Young, we wrap the fourth week of working from home with a little love.

Our days are definitely different. We know that. In spite of separation, there's still genuine connection. From celebrating birthdays, babies, and weddings in quarantine, if there's a will, Houston will always find a way.

Families are using Zoom to connect and compete in a virtual game night. Super heroes are walking among us, and whether it's the power of prayer or inspiration written in chalk, hope is always just around the corner.

We've traded technology for time with those who matter most.

We are donating, sharing and giving our talents to help save lives. Kids are in awe of their healthcare-working parents, and even in a pandemic, you can't mask our effort to stay strong and positive.

We will get through this together. We just have to stay apart for a little longer.

To learn more about the Houston Show Choir, click here.

To make a donation and support the Houston Show Choir, click here.

KHOU Reporter Melissa Correa put a call out for photos on Nextdoor. If you'd like to be included in calls to participate in TV stories, be sure to follow Melissa on Nextdoor.

