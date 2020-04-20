HOUSTON — Editor's Note: In the above video, President Trump talks about the return of the sporting world as states begin to reopen.

The finish line could be in sight soon for NASCAR fans awaiting the sport's return amid the coronavirus crisis— or at least, they may see it return to television.

Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage confirmed Monday the organization has been given permission from Gov. Greg Abbott to host non-spectator events at the popular race track in Forth Worth.

In a statement, Gossage said the group will be working aggressively with NASCAR, sanctioning bodies and television networks to bring back the sport.

"A non-spectator event is not perfect because in our sport, the fans come first. But circumstances are such that this is a novel answer for the return of the sport for now," Gossage said.

Earlier in the day, Abbott tweeted he is speaking with NASCAR leaders about bring racing back to the Texas Motor Speedway, and that he hopes to announce more details in the near future.

In the meantime, Texas Motor Speedway said it's working hard to secure an official return date.

It's Gossage hope that auto racing will be one of the first sports to comeback in full force as there is no body-to-body contact.

