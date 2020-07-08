Houston Municipal Courts jury trials are suspended through September

Jury trials that were set for June 1 through September 30 have to be rescheduled in person at any City of Houston court location.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department is pushing back all jury trial suspensions through September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after this order from the Texas Supreme Court: "A court must not hold a jury proceeding, including jury selection or a jury trial, prior to September 1, except as authorized by this Order."

Jury trials that were set for June 1 through September 30 have to be rescheduled in person by Sept. 30 at any City of Houston court location. You have to wear a mask while you're in the courthouse, and they will take your temperature before you go in.

Members of the public should contact a health care provider and not come to court if they are experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Once cleared by a physician, individuals may visit any City of Houston court location to speak with an Annex Judge to reset a case.

If your court date isn't rescheduled by September 30 at 5 p.m. an arrest warrant may be issued.