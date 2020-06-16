More Houston restaurants temporarily close after employees test positive for coronavirus

Texas continues to lift COVID-related restrictions on the restaurant industry, but some establishments are struggling to keep the virus at bay.

HOUSTON — Editor's Note: The above video is about how some restaurant owners are responding to dining room capacity limits expanding. It was originally published June 12, 2020. Temporarily Closed restaurants are listed below.

More Houston-area restaurants have been forced to close temporarily because one or more employees there tested positive for the coronavirus. Some closures are for just a few days while others are until further notice.

The state continues to move forward with its reopening plans despite record-level coronavirus case numbers and COVID-related hospitalizations in several Texas counties.

An estimated 89,108 Texas residents have tested positive and more than 2,300 have been hospitalized due to symptoms as of June 15.

Phase III of Texas' reopening plan allowed guest capacity at all restaurants to expand Friday to 75 percent. Many restaurant owners are moving forward with caution and have decided to keep dining areas significantly below state capacity limits or keep locations closed, such as Houston’s Breakfast Klub and Kulture.

Here’s a list of some of the Houston restaurants who have announced they have closed since Texas started reopening:

El Bolillo Bakeries confirmed Monday multiple employees at its Airline location had been exposed to coronavirus and have all been tested. Those who received positive test results are in self-isolation at home. They plan to reopen the location June 18 after deep cleaning and disinfecting the restaurant. Full statement on Facebook.

The Taste of Texas confirmed Saturday an employee had tested positive. The restaurant is currently testing all of its employees. The restaurant will remain closed until further notice. Full statement on Facebook.

Relish Restaurant & Bar confirmed Friday one employee had tested positive. This individual was last inside the restaurant June 6. They're currently testing all of their workers and will be closed until further notice. Full statement on Facebook.

La Lucha and Superica in the Heights reported last week an employee had tested positive. They're working to have all employees tested. They plan to reopen June 19. Full statement on Facebook.

Pappy’s Café will be closed until further notice. They're currently testing all employees after one worker tested positive, according to an announcement Sunday. Full statement on Facebook.

Yaga’s Café and Beerfoot Brewery in Galveston said an employee tested positive for coronavirus Saturday and several more employees have tested positive since then. They will remain closed until further notice as testing continues. Full statement on Facebook.

Nobie’s confirmed more than a week ago that it will remain closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. "The employee does NOT come in contact with any guests as they work back of house. Currently, no other staff members are experiencing symptoms," the restaurant said. Full statement on Facebook.

The economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced some of the city’s most popular eating establishments to shut down for good, such as Bernie’s Burger Bus. In May, the Greater Houston Restaurant Association predicted as high as 10 percent of local restaurants will never reopen.