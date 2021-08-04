Moody Gardens temporarily closes Palm Beach attraction after COVID outbreak leads to staffing shortage

COVID protocols and contact tracing left the park without enough staff to run the Palm Beach attraction Wednesday and Thursday.

GALVESTON, Texas — A COVID outbreak has forced Moody Gardens to close their Palm Beach attraction.

Moody Gardens said the park is closed Wednesday because there is not staff to run the attraction.

The rest of Moody Gardens is not affected by the closure.

A spokeswoman for Moody Gardens said 600 employees work on the attractions, hotel and golf course. In July, the park had seven confirmed cases, but that increased to 10 in August, including six at the Palm Beach attraction.

Because of the park’s COVID protocols and contact tracing, employees who are quarantining have to sit out for five days, the spokeswoman said. This left the park without enough staff to run the Palm Beach attraction Wednesday and Thursday.

There have not been any reported cases among guests.

The park said guests who have purchased tickets for the attraction on those days will have them honored at another time.

The Palm Beach attraction is outdoors and features a lazy river, wave pool, tower slides, splashpad and bar and grill. The spokeswoman said all of the staff is required to wear masks with the exception of lifeguards.

