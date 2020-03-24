MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough says Montgomery County will not be under a “stay at home” or “shelter-in-place” order at this time.

“What Montgomery County has done, is put in place an order that closes public gatherings, limits places open to 10 or less persons at a time, closes down businesses of amusement, gyms, and other places recommended by the CDC with exceptions for grocery stores, pharmacies, and other critical businesses that would be exempt,” Keough said.

The county extended their disaster declaration on March 17 and issued new guidelines for food and drink establishments and movie theaters to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our current orders have been in effect for five days now, and the public has been complying for the most part. We have performed compliance checks on businesses who should be closed or restricted and so far everyone has been doing their part,” the county judge said. “I cannot stress enough the importance for everyone to do their part by taking personal responsibility for their actions and follow the CDC guidelines for hand hygiene and social distancing.”

MORE ON COVID-19

All restaurants were ordered to reduce occupancy of the entire premise to 50 people or less at any one time in total. Tables shall be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart.

“Montgomery County is full of good virtuous people who will do their part to help a fellow neighbor, I am encouraged from what I have seen, and will continue to monitor updates from the CDC and our local health authority before amending or changing orders,” the county judge said.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.