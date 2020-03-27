MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County has issued a 'stay home, stop the spread' order Friday that asks all residents to follow a nightly curfew and to stay at the homes unless performing an essential task or working at an essential business.

The order, which was established to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, will be in effect from 11:59 p.m. Friday to April 12. Under the order, all residents must also follow a daily curfew from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The order does include has an exception for those seeking urgent medical attention and essential federal employees.

Montgomery County is the ninth Houston-area to enact such an order.

When outside their homes, residents are being encouraged to practice social distancing, which is the act keeping 6 feet of space between yourself and other individuals at all times.

The public and private gatherings outside a home of any number are prohibited. Nothing in the order stops household members from gathering or affects court orders or agreements regarding child-related visitation or custody arrangements.

Most of the guidelines specified in the order are in conjunction with orders issued the over the past few weeks by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Residents are allowed to go to parks or other outdoor recreation areas, but public programs must close.

Bars, restaurants, and any establishment serving food or beverages are no longer allowed to offer inside dining. They can only do delivery, takeout or drive-thru service.

Gyms, fitness centers, and all fitness or sports training facilities must close. The order also impacts beauty salons, licensed message businesses, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, game rooms, indoor and outdoor flea markets and malls most also close.

Churches, synagogues, mosques or other places of worship can only conduct service over video, audio, teleconference and drive-in. Faith and religious leaders can do one-on-one counseling or ministering for end of life situations at hospitals or at the request of a peace officer or government official. Religious institutions must limit their staff to only those needed to maintain the facility and social distancing must be practiced at all times.

Read the full order here for a complete lists of essential tasks, essential business and other details.

