Montgomery County gym vows to reopen Thursday, despite Gov. Abbott's order

Legacy Barbell said it will open on April 30 at 8 a.m., despite Gov. Greg Abbott's order to remain closed until he gives the green light to open.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Henry Walker is tired of not being allowed to have his gym open.

Legacy Barbell is in Montgomery County.

Gov. Greg Abbott said gyms, among other businesses, aren't to open until he gives the green light, but Walker said he's tired of waiting.

On April 26, the gym put out a Facebook post that said it will open on April 30 at 8 a.m., despite Abbott's order. The gym will have been closed for 40 days at that time.

"If you don’t feel comfortable being out in public, stay home. If you don’t feel well, stay at home. If you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, then stay at home," the post reads.

The post said the gym will enforce and monitor social distancing standards.

In a post on April 27, the gym said "We don’t need your permission to open! We are more than capable of being safe during this time. We are opening. You don’t want to come, then stay at home."

Legacy is a traditional gym located on Pruitt Road in Oak Ridge, which is just east of The Woodlands. According to its Facebook page, Legacy is "a Traditional/Free Weights Gym, with the purpose of providing a no frills environment for all levels of fitness to hit their goals."

On Tuesday, Montgomery County Judge Mark J. Keough said he isn't sure how he's expected to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott's plan on reopening Texas businesses.

Keough said he's referring to Abbott's statement about people "avoiding" certain establishments. Keough said that if the order doesn't say that the establishments are supposed to be closed, he's not sure what he's supposed to do.

WARNING: The video below contains some language that may be inappropriate for children.

We don’t need your permission to open! We are more than capable of being safe during this time. We are opening. You don’t want to come, then stay at home? Then stay at home! #legacybarbell #thewoodlands #fedup #tired #covid19 #notgivingup #texas Posted by Legacy Barbell on Monday, April 27, 2020

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna