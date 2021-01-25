Montgomery County to open pre-registration list for COVID-19 vaccine at 2 p.m. | How to sign up

Earlier in the day, Galveston County opened a similar registration process and all available appointments were booked in less than 30 minutes.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Public Health District is opening a pre-registration list for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

They anticipate receiving 400 doses this week, and these doses will be given by appointment only to adults ages 65 and older and adults 18 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition — this follows the Texas COVID vaccine distribution plan for Phase 1A and 1B.

Follow these steps at 2 p.m. today

Those who meet the qualifications and would like to receive the vaccine in a drive-through clinic can follow these steps on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

1. Go to mcphd-tx.org TODAY at 2:00pm. Click on the link to join the pre-registration list. (This will not be available until 2:00pm.)

2. Watch for an email TOMORROW (Tuesday 1/26/2021) between 10:00am and 5:00pm from noreply@mchd-tx.org to schedule your appointment.

3. You will have 24 hours from the time the email is sent to make your appointment. If you do not complete the steps to make your appointment, your spot will be released to the next person on the list.

4. Further instructions on location will be provided when you make the appointment online.

Note: "pre-registration does not guarantee an appointment. Appointments will not be made over the phone. If you are on the pre-registration list and do not receive a vaccine in this allocation, you will be required to sign up again for the next allocation. Be sure to check email regularly. All pre-registration information will remain confidential," the county says.

Earlier in the day, Galveston County opened a similar registration process and all available appointments were booked in less than 30 minutes.

Chronic medical conditions list

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Sickle cell disease