MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County health officials have confirmed a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Public Health District said a woman, who is in her 40s, resides in south Montgomery County and is being treated at a hospital in Montgomery County. They added that they are still awaiting CDC confirmation of the positive result.

This case is still under investigation, and the information is limited at this time. MCPHD has confirmed she traveled to New Orleans recently, but she has not traveled abroad.

MCPHD also continues to monitor a presumptive positive case of a northwest Montgomery County resident; as of Thursday morning, officials are still awaiting CDC confirmation of the positive result.

The man, who is in his 40s, is still currently hospitalized in a hospital in Montgomery County.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

