Montgomery Co. commissioners greenlight $500 stimulus check plan for residents

Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s plan to return $65 million to taxpayers passed during Monday’s special Commissioners Court session.

Montgomery County commissioners on Monday gave the green light for a plan to implement a $500 economic stimulus proposal.

The plan is still subject to guidance from the U.S. Treasury.

The plan would send each homesteaded property owner throughout Montgomery County who completes an application a $500 stimulus check. There are currently approximately 130,721 homesteaded properties in Montgomery County as of April 1, 2020.

To qualify for the funds you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Own a homesteaded property in Montgomery County as of April 1, 2020

Apply between July 1 and August 1

Be current on property taxes

The Commissioners Court also approved $10 million for renters with more details of the plan to come. The county attorney will present an official resolution during the June 9 Commissioners Court session for final approval.