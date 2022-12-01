Fort Bend County to open new mega COVID test site in Missouri City

The drive-thru is expected to run six days a week, similar to the county's first mega site.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend County is launching its latest mega COVID-19 testing site on Thursday.

Testing will be available by appointment Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who want to get tested should register for an appointment ahead of time.

This is Fort Bend County's second mega testing site to open in less than a week. The other one runs at the same date and time at Brazos River Park in Sugar Land.

At that location, officials told KHOU results at county-run sites typically take 48 hours to arrive.

Editor's Note: This video was uploaded on Jan 7, 2022

This new mega testing site is also the seventh one to pop up in the Greater Houston area for the last couple of weeks. Before Fort Bend County, Harris County opened five of their own at the following locations:

Former Dave & Buster's (6010 Richmond Avenue)

Delmar Stadium (2020 Magnum Rd.)

Butler Stadium (13755 S Main St.)

Minute Maid Park, Lot C (610 St. Emanuel St.)

Kingwood Community Center (4102 Rustic Woods Dr.)

Mayor Sylvester Turner hopes those results get back to people no later than 3 days after their test. One woman told Marcelino Benito that she waited for more than a week.

There are also plenty of other COVID sites available in and outside of Harris and Fort Bend County.