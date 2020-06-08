19 residents of Missouri City nursing home have died from the coronavirus

The Paradigm at First Colony also reported 85 residents in all have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.

HOUSTON — A nursing home in Missouri City reports 19 residents have died from COVID-19, according to data from the Texas Health and Human Services.

In all, 85 residents and 24 employees at Paradigm at First Colony have tested positive for the coronavirus, Texas HHS records show.

Stacie Walker, a spokesperson for Missouri City, said the city "was just notified of these numbers" on Wednesday.

"This harrowing development speaks to the severity of this pandemic and how everyone needs to take it even more seriously,” Mayor Yolanda Ford said in a news release. “The city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases and staff will continue monitoring the situation and working proactively to help flatten the curve."

On July 20, Paradigm reported seven resident deaths and 74 total resident cases, state records show.

Those numbers jumped to 19 deaths and 85 total cases two days later.

The state has oversight of nursing homes, but the mayor asked that she be notified of deaths at facilities within city limits.

“This lack of city authority is a challenge, especially during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Ford said in the release. “We will only beat this virus if we all cooperate by following mandatory facial covering orders, practicing proper social distancing, following health safety guidelines and increasing communication among our local, county and state leaders.”

Records show Houston led the state in average resident deaths with about two per facility. An average of 17 residents per Houston facility has been sick with the virus.

In Houston, 150 nursing home residents infected with the virus have died, according to data as of July 14. The next highest city, Fort Worth, record 57 deaths.

KHOU has reached out to Paradigm at First Colony for comment and is awaiting a response.