WASHINGTON — Within the next few weeks millions of Americans will start receiving coronavirus stimulus checks, but there are several groups who won't see any of that funding.

The one-time payments are part of the massive $2.2 trillion economic rescue package signed into law last month by President Donald Trump.

Under the plan, people who earn up to $75,000 annually will receive a payment of $1,200, while couples earning up to $150,000 will get $2,400. Additionally, parents can receive $500 for each child under the age of 17.

Overall, the Tax Policy Center estimated that nine in 10 households would get at least some payment from the stimulus check plan.

But here is a look at several groups who won't make the cut for a stimulus check.

College students and kids over 16 years old

The CARES Act provides parents $500 per child as defined by the Child Tax Credit. In general, that means only dependents under the age of 17 qualify.

However, a person who is claimed as a dependent can't get a stimulus payment for themselves. So many of the country's roughly 20 million college students who are claimed as a dependent won't see a check and neither will their parents.

So, no money is provided for dependents who are older than 16 years old and these dependents are unable to claim a stimulus payment for themselves.

A number of U.S. Senators and Representatives have proposed the All Dependents Count Act, which would expand eligibility for the $500 credit so that a taxpayer will receive a credit for all dependents they care for, regardless of age.

Those who support older dependents

As noted above, the CARES Act only provides a $500 additional credit for those under the age of 17. Even if you claim your mother as a dependent, you are not eligible for any additional money for your stimulus check.

People with disabilities who are supported by their parents

If a person is claimed as a dependent, they aren't eligible for the $1,200 stimulus check. That includes adults who are disabled and claimed as dependents by their parents or other relatives.

Senior citizens who live with their children

While senior citizens who are on Social Security are eligible for the stimulus checks, the dependent distinction applies to them as well. So seniors won't get checks if they live with other relatives and are claimed by them as dependents on their taxes, according to Forbes.

People who owe past due child support

Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a "Recovery Check FAQ" about the stimulus bill that the "only administrative offset that will be enforced" with the checks is those who owe overdue child support.

But in order for the government to withhold some, or all, of the money, the states will have had to reported it to the Treasury Department, Grassley said.

Those without a Social Security number

To get a stimulus check, you must have a Social Security number. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported that for a household to receive any rebate, each person must have a Social Security number. That means some immigrant families, including those with children who are U.S. citizens, could be denied stimulus payments altogether.

The only exception to this rule in the CARES Act is for members of the armed forces, where only one spouse needs to have a SSN to qualify for a payment.

Babies born in 2020

Because the $500 per child payment is based on your 2019 taxes, parents who had a baby so far this year won't get that money yet. However, Forbes pointed out that parents in this situation will likely get $500 credits next year when they file their taxes.

People making over the income limit

The stimulus check payments start reducing for those who made more than $75,000 and zeroes out when someone makes $99,000 annually. The same goes for married couples. For couples, the amount they receive starts getting smaller for those who earn more than $150,000 annually and zeroes out at $198,000.

Use the calculator below to see how much you will likely receive from the stimulus checks.

