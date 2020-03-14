HOUSTON — LIVE BLOG | Read the latest coronavirus news updates

METRO has gone into detail about how its protecting passengers from contracting the coronavirus on its buses and other public transit vehicles.

Like many organizations, the transit agency is putting greater emphasis on disinfecting services often touched by the public— such as hand rails, door handles and so on.

METRO is also putting extra work into educating riders about the recommendations from CDC officials through posters. That advise includes washing your hands regularly with soap, practicing social distancing and covering you nose or mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Of course, the agency has joined the CDC in spreading the message for people to stay home if they're demonstrating flu-like symptoms.

METRO said it remains in close communication with local health and emergency management officials as they continue to monitor the situation. They’ve been evaluating the threat of the virus and responding with appropriate measures, the release said.

“Protecting the health and safety of patrons, employees and the community is METRO’s number one priority,” METRO said in a statement.

