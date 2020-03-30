HOUSTON — METRO Houston says all park and ride routes are suspended except those that serve the Texas Medical Center.

Local bus routes will continue to run on a modified Saturday Schedule seven days a week. Metro rail will run with Sunday schedule. The HOV lane is closed.

Service modifications for Park & Ride

Schedules as of March 30

Only the Park & Ride routes serving the Texas Medical Center will be operational. Each will run on weekdays only, and operate on a regular weekday schedule:

170/171 Missouri City Express / Fort Bend Town Center – view schedule

292 West Bellfort / Westwood / TMC – view schedule

297 South Point / Monroe / TMC – view schedule

298 Kingsland / Addicks / Northwest Transit Center / TMC – view schedule

291 Conroe Park & Ride will only run 6:30 a.m. inbound and 4:30 p.m. outbound trips.

All other Park & Ride service is suspended.

*NOTE* - METRO is now running a TMC Shuttle service from the Smith Lands Parking Lot to hospitals throughout the Texas Medical Center. The shuttle arrives every 10 minutes, and operates on weekdays only during peak times in mornings and afternoons.

Shuttle stops, in order:

Fannin and Dryden (Texas Children’s Hospital, CHI St. Luke’s)

Fannin and University (Houston Methodist)

John Freeman and Bertner (Baylor College of Medicine)

Bertner and Bates (Texas Heart Institute, MD Anderson)

Pressler St. between Main St. and W. Holcombe (Texas A&M Health Science Center) – evening hours only

Service modifications for METRORail

Schedules as of March 30

*Red Line (Fannin South – Northline Transit Center): operating on modified Sunday schedule, every 12 minutes

Purple Line (Palm Center Transit Center – Theater District): operating on a modified Sunday schedule, every 18 minutes

Green Line: will run bus shuttles between Eado/Stadium and Magnolia Park Transit Center Station, every 20 minutes

*METRO is now running a TMC Shuttle from Fannin South to the Hermann Park/Rice U station. The shuttle arrives every 12 minutes, and operates on weekdays only during peak times in mornings and afternoons.

Service modifications for METROLift

As of March 30

The number of passengers in each vehicle is being reduced to allow for social distancing. This may extend wait times.

Service modifications for HOV/HOT lanes

As of March 30

HOV/HOT lanes – temporarily closed

Fares

METRO has temporarily suspended collection of fares on Local Bus, METRORail, Park & Ride, METROLift, and Community Connector services

The Authority has implemented this change to assist those facing sudden economic hardship and provide ease of use for medical workers

The METRO RideStore locations in downtown Houston will be closed until further notice

MORE ON COVID-10