HOUSTON — At Houston's many parks, people are keeping their distance as they try to exercise and stay positive during the stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But mental health professionals say more and more people have been coming to them for help.

Crisis Intervention of Houston say their hotline number has been getting busier lately with people worrying about coronavirus and job issues, which have led to major depression for some.

In the event of a psychiatric emergency:

Dial 911 and request a Crisis Intervention Team or CIT Officer

Go to MHMRA Neuropsychiatric Center (NPC) — 24 hour emergency psychiatric facility

1502 Taub Loop, Houston, TX 77030

713-970-7070

Gateway to Care Navigators : dial 713-783-4146 to find the closest FQHC

: dial 713-783-4146 to find the closest FQHC Harris Health Behavioral Health Program (multiple locations)

Eligibility: 713-566-6509

Appointments: 713-526-4243

harrishealth.org

In the event of a non-emergency, contact:

Legacy Community Health (multiple locations)

713-351-7360

https://www.legacycommunityhealth.org/services/behavioral-health/

713-970-7070

Eligibility: 713-970-4444

http://www.mhmraharris.org/Mental-Health-Outpatient-Services.asp

For more resources please contact the United Way of Greater Houston by dialing 2-1-1 for information and referral services.

THE HOTLINE: 832.416.1177

TEEN: 832.416.1199 (CALL)

TEEN: 281.201.4430 (TEXT)

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.