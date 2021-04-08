Men make up 70 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Women, on the other hand, are much more likely to develop long-haul COVID.

HOUSTON — Doctors say men and women are infected with COVID-19 at the same rate, but for some reason, 70 percent of hospitalized patients are men.

Dr. Louise McCullough, a neurologist with UTHealth, leads a team studying 750 patients admitted to Memorial Hermann Hospital over the last year. They’ve found men are much more likely to develop a severe infection early on.

“What’s interesting is, what we’re seeing in followup is women are more prone to long-haul symptoms. We’re trying to figure out the biology behind that,” Dr. McCullough said.

She said blood work done at three, six and 12 months after hospitalization shows immune systems behave differently for each sex.

Men have what’s called an innate immune response which causes a lot of inflammation right away.

Women tend to have an adaptive immune response, which is a slower immune response. The cells produced, called B cells and T cells, may cause lingering symptoms months after infection.

If doctors can figure out why the virus impacts sexes different, they hope to be able to treat the illness more effectively.

In the meantime, Dr. McCullough said the good news is most long-haul symptoms fade after about six months even in the most severe cases.