Memorial Hermann to begin allowing visitors at some of its facilities

The new policy is in effect immediately beginning Aug. 31.

HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann announced Monday that it will begin allowing visitors at some of its patient care facilities.

Patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day except at the children's facility where two guests are allowed. Guests will be required to complete a pre-screening process to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Other Memorial Hermann facilities will not allow guests at all as the pandemic continues.

"Memorial Hermann recognizes the importance of family support in the healing process," the company noted in its announcement.

Here are the details for those who wish to visit loved ones:

One visitor per patient per day at our acute care facilities, as well as TIRR Memorial Hermann Inpatient and Outpatient Medical Clinic and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy. Children’s Memorial Hermann will allow two visitors (18 and over) per patient per day.

Visitors are encouraged to complete the online pre-screening form at memorialhermann.org/screening before arriving at the facility they are visiting. Visitors will be asked to show confirmation they have cleared online pre-screening and will have their temperature taken prior to entering the facility.

Memorial Hermann’s outpatient facilities, including Memorial Hermann Imaging Centers, Memorial Hermann Breast Care Centers, Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation locations and Memorial Hermann Medical Group clinics will continue to enforce a no-visitor policy with very limited exceptions until further notice to ensure social distancing can be achieved in waiting areas. University Place, a Memorial Hermann Skilled Nursing Facility and independent adult living community, will also continue to restrict all visitors in compliance with state guidelines for nursing centers.

All visitors will be required to clear a health screening and will be provided a mask to wear upon entry and throughout their entire visit. Additional details of the updated visitor policy include:

• One visitor (18 and over) will be allowed per patient at our acute care facilities, as well as TIRR Memorial Hermann Inpatient and Outpatient Medical Clinic and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy

o Age restrictions do not apply to visitors under 18 who present in the Emergency Center with a patient. Minors who accompany Emergency Center patients may remain with the patient

• Children’s Memorial Hermann will allow two visitors (18 and over) per patient per day.

• Visiting hours for all Memorial Hermann hospitals, TIRR Memorial Hermann and Katy Rehab are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

o Visitors of Day Surgery patients will be allowed to remain onsite until the patient is discharged as long as social distancing is not compromised in the waiting area.

• No overnight visitors are allowed.

• No visitors will be allowed for any patient in isolation.

• Visitors may utilize hospital cafeterias and cafés.

Very limited compassionate exceptions to the modified visitor policy will be made for areas including Palliative Care, Supportive Care, Hospice, NICU, Pediatrics and Labor & Delivery, and will be managed by each facility.