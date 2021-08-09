Memorial Hermann won't allow most visitors beginning this Wednesday

"As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase at an alarming rate in the Greater Houston area, Memorial Hermann is reinstating a No Visitor Policy at all facilities."

HOUSTON — Citing the increase in COVID cases, Memorial Hermann will no longer allow most visitors at its facilities beginning this Wednesday, August 11.

"As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase at an alarming rate in the Greater Houston area, Memorial Hermann is reinstating a No Visitor Policy at all facilities across the System," hospital officials said in a statement.

They are making exceptions in a few limited cases but those visitors will be required to clear a health screening and wear a mask.

Below are the guidelines directly from a Memorial Hermann news release sent out on Monday, 8/9.

Exceptions to No Visitor Policy

For all acute care hospitals -- Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, TIRR Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy and the Memorial Hermann Prevention and Recovery Center:

One adult visitor (18 and over) per laboring, antepartum and postpartum patient per day; this same visitor may stay overnight.

One parent/guardian visitor per pediatric patient per day; this same visitor may stay overnight.

One adult visitor for patients with life-threatening injuries; this same visitor may stay overnight.

One visitor for patients receiving emergent care (Age restrictions do not apply to visitors under 18 who come to the ER with a patient. Minors who accompany Emergency Center patients must remain with the patient.)

One adult visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure

Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine

Patients with a disability, including cognitive impairment, or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Outpatient Exceptions

For the following outpatient facilities, including Outpatient Imaging Departments, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation clinics, Convenient Care Centers, MHMG locations, MNA Clinics and the Davis Clinic, TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation Center:

One parent/guardian visitor for pediatric patients

One primary caregiver, such as a guardian or adult caregiver of a dependent patient or individual accompanying adult patient with special needs

University Place continues to adhere to the state’s guidelines for nursing center visitation.

Screening Process

Approved visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility, as well as wear a Memorial Hermann-provided mask at all times. Please visit memorialhermann.org/screening to complete online screening prior to arrival.

Family Communication

Memorial Hermann has set up dedicated hours – between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., 7 days a week - where authorized family and friends can reach our clinical staff to receive a status update on loved one.

Zoom calls are also available upon request.

To ensure clinical teams can give you their full attention, we ask that one representative from your family call for updates.