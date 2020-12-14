'If it arrives tomorrow, we begin distributing it tomorrow': Memorial Hermann reveals COVID-19 vaccine plan

Frontline workers at both health systems have already started scheduling shots in 15-minute windows.

HOUSTON — The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine left its plant in Michigan and touched down at shipping hubs in Kentucky and Tennessee on Sunday.

UPS says the ultra-cold containers will be sorted and distributed across the country as early as Monday.

Dr. Linda Yancey is an infectious disease specialist with Memorial Hermann Health System.

"If it arrives tomorrow, we begin distributing it tomorrow,” Yancey said.

The Texas State Department of Health Services has allocated more than 16,000 doses of the vaccine to Memorial Hermann.

Yancey said the hospital system has been working on distribution plans for weeks.

“Once you take it out of the freezer, it takes about an hour for it to thaw to the point where it can be administered. Once thawed, that five dose vial is good for 24 hours,” she said.

Both Memorial Hermann and Houston Methodist have shared their vaccination plans and videos of their special freezers, which are ready and waiting.

Frontline workers at both health systems have already started scheduling shots in 15-minute windows. The goal is to vaccinate thousands of people a day. Many hope this is the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We figured we needed a 60% effective vaccine. We’d be over the moon with 75%, but 95% from both vaccines is more than we dreamed of,” Yancey said.