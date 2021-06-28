Memorial Hermann says it's treating about 100 COVID-19 patients

Last summer, Memorial Hermann had more than 900 patients hospitalized with the virus.

HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann said the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to a new low within the health system.

“We have about 100 patients right now who have a confirmed case of COVID,” said Dr. David Callender, CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System. “I was just in our Memorial City hospital last Friday, and we’re down to just one specific COVID unit.”

Callender said the patients are spread among all 14 hospital locations. About 50 more patients are waiting for the results of COVID-19 tests.

Callender said it has been longer than a year since COVID-19 numbers were as low as they are now. At one point last summer, Memorial Hermann had more than 900 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The significant improvement in hospitalizations is thanks to vaccines, which are highly effective in preventing serious infections and deaths. The promising trend comes as vaccination rates in Texas have slowed and the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading.