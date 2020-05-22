Fun things to do in Houston Memorial Day weekend

Family fun at the drive-in movie theater to a chic champagne picnic with your sweetheart— these are just a few fun ideas for the holiday weekend.

HOUSTON — The coronavirus pandemic may have put a damper on your usual Memorial Day weekend traditions, but there's still much fun and new memories to be had in Houston.

We've complied a lists of events happening over the next two days that you may be interested in.

Armadillo Palace is a honky-tonk themed restaurant in the Goode Company chain. It will be open at non on Saturday and Sunday for guests to enjoy live music and dine-in services.

The menu for Memorial weekend will be Damn Goode Burgers; The Yardbird (mesquite-grilled chicken sandwich); Street Tacos (carnitas, beef fajita and chicken); Chicken Tenders; Chicharrons; Pecan Pie and Chocolate Cream Pie.

Beverages include select beers, wine and specialty cocktails.

Showboat Drive-In Theater in Hockley is a bit away from but a great way to get out of the house this weekend with the family while being safe. This Memorial Day weekend includes showing of the classics Raiders of the Lost Ark and Jurassic Park.

Parking lot opens at 7:30 and tickets are available here.

Axelrad is hosting a drive-in concert and entry is pay-what-you-can donate. The popular bar said all funds will be distributed to artists, staff, and a portion to Houston Arts Alliance and Houston Music Foundation.

The concert will feature Flower Graves and El Lago in collaboration with Wonky Power.

The event is from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ticket are available here.

La Fête du Rosé Houston 2020 is happening Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park. It’s a unique picnic-style celebration of wine and champagne. The event, which has been a hit in Atlanta and D.C., is making it’s Houston debut Memorial Day weekend.

While this holiday is seen as a family affair—this is the perfect adult-friendly event for couples and their friends. Tickets are available here.

Moody Gardens in Galveston is opening its doors just in time for the holiday weekend but with capacity restricts. Of course, social distancing and other health guidelines will be enforced. Door will open Saturday.

Moody Garden Hotel will also be accepting guests starting May 22. The Moody Gardens Golf Course has been open since earlier this month.

Visitors can explore several exhibits including the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, MG3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat and the new Dinos Alive exhibit.

For more information including hours, ticket options, membership information, hotel and golf options, please visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.

Hermann Memorial Park will be open for picnics and other Memorial Day weekend fun.

At Hermann Memorial Park, visitors can grab a meal to-go from Pinewood Café from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The park also has a self-guided tour of its hidden gems available. It features stops along Bayou Parkland, the Japanese Garden and other attractions. You can find it here.