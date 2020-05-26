Water safety main concern as thousands flock to Galveston beaches Memorial Day weekend

Beach goers were encouraged to spread out, but patrolling officers say they were more concerned with those in the water.

GALVESTON, Texas — No official numbers yet, but it’s estimated that hundreds of thousands of people hit the beaches in Galveston over the long Memorial Day weekend. Social distancing was encouraged, as well as safety in the water.

We ran into people trying to enjoy themselves as they took precautions.

The Rios family from Houston set up their tent far away from everyone on the beach.

“Yes, we are, that was the whole purpose, we want to enjoy, but be safe,” Lupe Rios said.

In the stretch of Steward Beach we visited, we saw only one person wearing a mask.

But we saw plenty of families trying their best to set up their chairs and umbrellas away from others.

"I think for the most part, everybody's doing their social distancing, we could have been a little further apart but I think we're ok," Houston resident Christina Green said.

But as law enforcement patrolled the beaches, urging crowds to maintain some distancing, they said their primary concern is water safety, as red flags were out.

Red flags signal heavy surf and dangerous currents.

“Aside from social distancing and following CDC guidelines, what we really want people to do is swim near a lifeguard," Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.

Davis said there have been no reports of any drownings this weekend, but says there have been a number of rescues.