HOUSTON — Memorial City Mall is hosting three vital donation drives Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. There are four ways you can help: Donate blood; donate medical supplies; donate non-perishable food and water for kids' meals; or donate a $20 gift card from an area restaurant that will be given to a healthcare worker.
All three are curbside only and no one Is allowed to enter the mall.
Emergency Blood Drive
- In partnership with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, the blood drive is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- In order to give blood, an appointment MUST be scheduled in advance by signing up online at Gulf Coast Regional Blood’s site: giveblood.org
- Look for the Donor Coach between The Cheesecake Factory and Target
Medical Supply Donation Drive
To assist West Houston hospitals and health care workers these donations are needed. All supplies must be new and unused.
- Alcohol wipes
- Bleach wipes
- Face shields
- Isolation gowns
- Medical-grade N95 masks
- Sanitation wipes
- Sanitizer with CDC requirement of 60% or higher
- Shoe and boot covers
- Surgical masks
This drive is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m.at the west entrance, adjacent to American Girl and Ice Skate Memorial City.
Kids’ Meals Drive
- Kids’ Meals mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children. A curbside drop-off station will be setup on the west side of Memorial City Mall near the American Girl store entrance. Food items needed include:
- Canned chicken
- Individual tuna packs
- Vienna sausage tins
- Chewy granola bars
- Individual peanut butter cups
- In addition, the public is encouraged to drop off a $20 gift card from any Memorial City restaurant, which will be donated to healthcare professionals in West Houston.
The Kids' Meals drive is also from noon to 4 p.m. at the west entrance, adjacent to the American Girl store and Ice Skate Memorial City.
