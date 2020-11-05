Meet Samee Vakil, the ICU nurse who's being praised by patients and coworkers

Samee Vakil works in the surgical ICU which was converted into the coronavirus ICU.

HOUSTON — For so many nurses, their profession isn’t just a job. They show up every day because they want to help people.

Samee Vakil’s dedication is why he has won two awards at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center. He was nominated for one by a patient and co-workers nominated him for the other.

“They’re the most qualified to judge, I guess. I’d like to say I always give it my best shot,” Vakil said.

Vakil works in the surgical ICU which was converted into the coronavirus ICU when the pandemic began.

“It’s pretty difficult. Life is very different now in the hospital,” he said.

For Nurse Appreciation Week, KHOU 11 News is thanking all the nurses who don’t just treat their patients, they care about them as people.

“It can be a very invisible job sometimes, but to have people out there that realize and have faith in us that we’re doing our best goes such a long way,” Vakil said.

